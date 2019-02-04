UNT Board of Regents chairman donates $30 million to College of Business, set to be renamed after him

G. Brint Ryan, Chairman of the UNT System Board of Regents and a UNT alumnus and his wife Amanda have donated $30 million to the College of Business, which will subsequently be renamed the G. Brint Ryan College of Business, UNT President Neal Smatresk announced in a ceremony on Monday at the Business Leadership Building.

Ryan’s donation is the largest single monetary gift to UNT in history. The Board of Regents will vote on the name change next week.

Smatresk opened the ceremony with a speech lauding the support of university donors to introduce the contribution.

“Our alumni have been so generous to us in the past, and they’ve created a margin of excellence,” Smatresk said. “We enjoy the contributions that our alumni make when they figure out that they didn’t just get a job certificate, but they got their lives changed when they came to this university.”

Following a musical introduction by UNT instrumentalists, Ryan who was accompanied by his wife and three of his five daughters, delivered a speech.

“Education is the great equalizer,” Ryan said. “It not only changes the lives of graduates, but it changes the lives of their entire families. Amanda and I believe that there is no greater investment that we can make. We’ve both lived it firsthand and are thrilled to be able to invest in the incredible mission of the UNT College of Business.”

Ryan and his wife made the donation last December, but began planning their investment two years prior. He said they hope the funds will attract competitive recruits and instructors to UNT’s business programs, possibly through the appointment of new endowed chairs to the College of Business, Ryan said.

“[The donation] is focused on giving the College of Business more resources to be more competitive in recruiting the top talent in taxation and accounting,” Ryan said. “What that does is give us the ability to be competitive across all universities. It gives us the ability to produce students that are at the very top of the industry.”

Ryan graduated from then North Texas State University in 1988. In 1991, Ryan founded and now serves as CEO for Ryan LLC, a tax consulting firm that is valued at around $1.1 billion as of 2018, according to the company’s website.

Ryan shared a bit of advice for students wishing to follow in the CEO’s footsteps.

“Find that thing where your passion and skills and ability align with a real need,” Ryan said. “And at that nexus, that point where those two join, is where you can have great success.”

Featured Image: UNT’s G. Brint Ryan receives a certificate from President Neal Smatresk after giving a record-breaking $30 million donation to the College of Business. Image by: Trevon McWilliams.