To be or not to be (vegan): Why veganism isn’t for everyone

According to a study by Global Data, six percent of Americans have ditched hamburgers and ice cream and adopted a vegan lifestyle. While a vegan diet is similar to a vegetarian one because both diets exclude meat, vegans also choose not to consume animal by-products such as dairy, eggs and honey.

While veganism has its benefits, a vegan diet is not realistic for everyone and is by no means the only way to live a healthy and eco-friendly life.

Before coming to UNT, I only knew a handful of vegans. Since attending school here, nearly every person I meet is either vegan, vegetarian or pescatarian. This could be due, in part, to the easy accessibility of vegan food at Mean Greens Cafe on campus. While Mean Greens does not explicitly encourage students to commit to veganism, it has fostered a meat-free culture on campus.

A perpetuated stereotype about vegans is that they have a superiority complex and condemn non-vegans for their choices, even using words like “carnivore” as an insult. Just like religion or political beliefs, a person should not be judged or ostracized based upon their food choices. Whether or not someone is vegan is a personal choice that should not require an explanation.

Additionally, a vegan lifestyle may not be appropriate for everyone due to dietary restrictions or pre-existing health conditions. While some people thrive with a vegan diet, others may not have the genetic disposition to maintain healthy bodily functions without certain nutrients. These genetic factors include vitamin A conversion, gut microbiome makeup and amylase levels, according to Healthline.com.

Veganism can also be a precursor to disordered or obsessive eating, which may have health consequences. Veganism is a very restrictive diet and cuts out many foods, which may prove difficult to those who are at risk for developing eating disorders or who already struggle with unhealthy relationships with food.

It is essential that those on a vegan diet get the same nutrients as non-vegans and meet their personal caloric needs. There are foods, such as Oreos and potato chips, that technically fit the vegan criteria, but do not have the same nutritional value as foods like vegetables, fruits and whole grain breads. In some cases, veganism leads to an even more unhealthy diet as picking up a bag of Doritos is much easier than preparing tofu or chopping vegetables.

The inconvenience and time-consuming element of veganism is a huge downfall and is typically the main reason veganism is not realistic for some. What many people don’t realize before adopting a vegan lifestyle is the amount of time, effort and money that goes into meal-prepping. Additionally, vegan food typically comes with a heftier price tag and may make your grocery bill skyrocket. Below is a price breakdown of a few vegan items and their non-vegan counterparts:

$4.69: A single portion of Amy’s vegan macaroni and soy cheese. The version that uses real cheese is $3.69.

$5.49: Coconut milk yogurt, 16oz. A 16 oz. container of Chobani is $3.99

$9.59: Frozen vegan cheese pizza. A DiGiorno frozen cheese pizza retails for $3.69.

Veganism is an expensive and tedious commitment that many people, such as college students, low-income individuals or those who work multiple jobs can’t realistically maintain.

It is still possible for non-vegans to live a healthy lifestyle by choosing nutrient-rich, diverse foods and choosing organic foods over processed ones. Additionally, there are many other ways to help the environment such as walking more instead of driving, recycling and using reusable products. While a vegan lifestyle may have positive benefits for health and the environment, it is neither the only “correct” lifestyle nor is it realistic for all demographics — and that is perfectly okay.

Featured Illustration: Chelsea Tolin