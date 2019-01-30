Former UNT employee among 13 arrested in sting operation targeting online solicitation of a minor

The Denton County Sheriff’s Office (DSCO) arrested 13 people, including a UNT Department of Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology employee, as part of an operation targeting online solicitation of a minor.

The DCSO charged Donald Ray Noska, Jr. with online solicitation of a minor during the operation. UNT fired Noska, Jr. because of his arrest, university spokesperson Leigh Anne Gullett told the Dallas Morning News. Additionally, Noska’s employee page is no longer active.

DCSO conducted the operation on Jan. 23 and Jan. 24, when 13 people agreed to meet a minor for sex and 11 were then arrested by law enforcement, Sheriff Tracy Murphree said in a written statement shared on Facebook.

Two people who agreed to meet, but did not show, were arrested after warrants were obtained. Of the 13 people arrested as part of the DCSO’s operation, seven reside in Denton County, while the others reside near Denton County, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Once again, our Joint Online Solicitation Operation has resulted in huge success,” Murphree said in the Facebook statement. “We surpassed arrests and cases from our July operation. Thank you to the agencies and officers who worked so hard to make this operation work.”

Noska was released on Jan. 26 after posting a $20,000 bond, according to Denton County jail records.

Others arrested as part of this operation include Oscar Natividad Escobar of Denton, Ricardo Martinez of Dallas, Zachary Randall Stephens of Lake Dallas, Florencio Carmona of Pilot Point, Francisco Pinacati Artacho II of Denton, Brandon Elliott Boone of Grand Prairie, Lucas Kohliem Hammond of Arlington, Saturnino Castillo Nunez of Fort Worth, Roberto Manuel Gomez of Allen, James Douglas Long of Richardson, Scott Anthony Green of Sanger and Chad Alan Hightower of Boyd.

Featured Image: Donald Ray Noska, Jr. Courtesy Denton County Jail.