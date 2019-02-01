Women’s basketball falls to Old Dominion 72-71, losing streak grows to five

Despite ending the final four minutes on an 18-7 run, the North Texas Mean Green women’s basketball team (10-10, 3-5 Conference USA) dropped their fifth straight game in a 72-71 loss to Old Dominion (16-5, 7-2 C-USA).

Down by double digits with over two minutes to play, North Texas began fouling to see if Old Dominion could preserve their lead.

Due to a few key turnovers and missed free throws, the Monarchs allowed the Mean Green to creep back within five points with 45 seconds remaining.

Senior guard Terriell Bradley drained a 3-pointer from the wing on the next offensive possession to cut the Old Dominion lead to 72-69 with 25 seconds left.

On Old Dominion’s next offensive possession, the Monarchs turned the ball over and fouled Bradley, who sank both free throws to bring the Mean Green within one.

With 15 seconds left, Old Dominion committed a turnover on their back end of the court. North Texas’ leading scorer Bradley had scored the previous five points for North Texas, but her final shot of the night fell short of the rim as time expired.

Head coach Jalie Mitchell said that the team fought hard to get back in the game to try and win.

“I thought we missed a couple opportunities late in the game,” Mitchell said. “On the last play, we just didn’t execute as well as we needed to. I thought we definitely could have gotten a more quality shot off or earned a trip to the free throw line.”

The Mean Green returned to The Super Pit on Thursday night for the first time since Jan. 12, when North Texas lost the first game of this current five-game losing streak.

Old Dominion moved to 7-2 in C-USA play with the win. After starting 0-2, the Monarchs have propelled themselves into the top three of the C-USA standings.

Ajah Wayne led the Monarchs in scoring with 16 points and all five starters from Old Dominion finished in double digits.

North Texas out rebounded the Monarchs 42-30, the Mean Green committed 17 turnovers. Mitchell said turnovers were a major factor in the loss.

“Those are 17 possessions that we need to win,” Mitchell said. “When you lose by one point, 17 is just a big number. Those are just more chances that we had to win, and we didn’t take advantage of it.

North Texas entered halftime with a 33-29 lead by junior forward Anisha George. George finished the night with 24 points and 13 rebounds, which was her fifth double-double of the season.

After what Mitchell said was a solid first half, the Mean Green didn’t advance in the third quarter. North Texas was outscored 23-14 and Old Dominion went on an 11-0 run that started in the third quarter and ended in the fourth. The run gave the Monarchs a 63-49 lead midway through the fourth quarter.

“That was the biggest stretch of the game,” Mitchell said. “I thought [Old Dominion] turned it up and went really hard at us from an attacking standpoint. They either got big buckets inside or made a couple three-pointers in that stretch.”

UP NEXT: North Texas will try to break their five-game skid as they host Charlotte (12-9, 4-5 C-USA) at 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Super Pit.

Featured Image: Mean Green junior guard Velma Mitchell drives against a Monarch defender at the game against Old Dominion at the Super Pit on Thursday, Jan. 31. The Mean Green lost 71-72 to the Monarchs. Image by: Trevon McWilliams.